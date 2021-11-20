Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $375.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.63.

NYSE:DE opened at $346.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.42. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

