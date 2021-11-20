Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE:DM opened at $6.91 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 107,161 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $3,282,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at $4,446,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

