Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Cut to Hold at Cross Research

Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NYSE DM opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 49.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Desktop Metal by 46.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 39.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 715,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

