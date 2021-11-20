Desjardins Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$105.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on L. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

