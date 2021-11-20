Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.64. Denbury posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $4.21 on Monday, reaching $79.38. 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. Denbury has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 3.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Denbury by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Denbury by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

