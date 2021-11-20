Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.