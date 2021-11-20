Denali Advisors LLC Sells 79,100 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 106,946.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.23.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

