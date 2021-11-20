Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,600 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $77.93 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

