Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.45.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.