Denali Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after buying an additional 153,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after buying an additional 74,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

