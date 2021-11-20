Denali Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 45.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,220 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

