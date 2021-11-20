Denali Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 112,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OPY opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $658.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

