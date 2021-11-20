Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

