Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the October 14th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DELCF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20. Delic has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.04.

