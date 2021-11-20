Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

DK stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,173. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,051,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,176,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

