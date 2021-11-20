Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Up 0.5%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.12. 3,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 10,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15.

About Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.