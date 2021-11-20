Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the October 14th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.67 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

