Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.78

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.78 and last traded at $103.40, with a volume of 24231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

