D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,668,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 500.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 66,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

