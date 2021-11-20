Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53. Cytek BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $39,711,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.