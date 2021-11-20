CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $90.50 at Credit Suisse Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $90.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CONE. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.09.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.