Cypress Capital Group Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.84 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

