Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 157,753 shares of company stock valued at $10,013,998 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

