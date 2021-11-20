CVA Family Office LLC Sells 315 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

NYSE LMT opened at $341.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

