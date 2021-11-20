CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.90. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.