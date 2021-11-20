CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $369.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.20. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

