CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

