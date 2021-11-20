CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 62.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,997,000 after purchasing an additional 61,934 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 170,781 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

