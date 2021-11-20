CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head to Head Review

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $847.40 million 0.93 $75.73 million $2.07 9.43 Upstart $233.42 million 72.67 $5.98 million $0.80 258.71

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. CURO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CURO Group and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44

CURO Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.32%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $270.78, indicating a potential upside of 30.83%. Given CURO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Upstart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group 11.65% 27.33% 3.61% Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63%

Summary

CURO Group beats Upstart on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

