CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) PT Raised to $29.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s current price.

CURO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $789.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 648,545 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth $4,313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

