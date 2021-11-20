Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

