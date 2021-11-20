Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,686 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,666,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITOS opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 1.93.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,872 shares of company stock worth $12,227,857 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

