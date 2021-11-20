Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $745,000 in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 71.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $270.06 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $273.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

