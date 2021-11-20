Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $745,000 in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 71.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $270.06 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $273.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.76.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.
In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
