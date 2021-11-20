Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 33,832 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $977.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

