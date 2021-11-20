Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.