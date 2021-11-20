CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €62.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVD. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($75.57) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.33 ($70.83).

EVD opened at €63.42 ($72.07) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($82.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -408.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €64.56 and a 200-day moving average of €58.98.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

