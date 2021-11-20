CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 26.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2,283.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 29.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

