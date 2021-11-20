CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Sells $93,798.00 in Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $93,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kiwi Camara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,788,124.10.

On Friday, September 17th, Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32.

NYSE LAW opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28. CS Disco Inc has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

