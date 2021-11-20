Crowny Market Cap Achieves $10.20 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $280,334.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.07284305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.06 or 1.00076860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

