Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Hits $12.56 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00219092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00089053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

