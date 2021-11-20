Crown Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $7,710.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,696.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $585.47 or 0.00997447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00266771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003444 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,488,475 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

