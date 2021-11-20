Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $111.55. 729,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

