CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Critical Contrast

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 12 0 2.75

CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $160.40, indicating a potential upside of 94.57%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 8,762.34 -$348.86 million $4.76 17.32

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

