Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.42. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

