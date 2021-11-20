Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £90.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,607.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,503.35.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have bought a total of 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.