Credit Suisse AG Purchases 25,826 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Primoris Services worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

