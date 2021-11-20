Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.52 Million in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000.

Get First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FMNY opened at $30.14 on Friday. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.