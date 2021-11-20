Credit Suisse AG Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 116,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,061,595 shares of company stock valued at $72,247,214. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Cowen upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

RVLV opened at $86.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

