Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 44,836 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

