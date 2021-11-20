Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

